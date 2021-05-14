Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.65

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

