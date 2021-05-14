yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.99 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $22.52 or 0.00044795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

