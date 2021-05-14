Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.41. 4,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.36. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

