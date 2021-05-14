Yellow Road Price Reaches $4.24 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $4.24 or 0.00008518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $124,864.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

