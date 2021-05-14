YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 831.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.22% of YETI worth $139,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $86.57. 11,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

