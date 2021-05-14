YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,037.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. YF Link has a market cap of $14.08 million and $140,037.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $273.46 or 0.00545043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.