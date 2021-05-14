YIELD App (YLD) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $72.84 million and $1.26 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 104,938,677 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

