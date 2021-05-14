Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $1.55 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.46 or 0.01122521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.72 or 0.01208693 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

