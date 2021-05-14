Yield Protocol (YIELD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

