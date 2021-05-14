yOUcash Price Reaches $0.0739 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $151.22 million and $9,915.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,046,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.