Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

