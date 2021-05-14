Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Yum China by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

