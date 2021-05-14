Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

