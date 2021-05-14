Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $140.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

