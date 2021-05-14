Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

