Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 60,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,008. The company has a market cap of $96.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

