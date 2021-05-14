Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.