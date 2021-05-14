Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after acquiring an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,969 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

