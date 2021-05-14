Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.72 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

