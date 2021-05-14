Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $109.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $111.89 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $117.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.