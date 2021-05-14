Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $109.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $111.89 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $117.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.
Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.
Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.