Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $328.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.30. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $243.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.