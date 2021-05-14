Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

