Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $505.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $500.36 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PRMW opened at $16.95 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726 in the last ninety days. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

