Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Transcat posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

TRNS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,487. The firm has a market cap of $355.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

