Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

