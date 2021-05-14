Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,940. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $926.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

