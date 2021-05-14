Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $75.62 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 315.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 740.4% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

