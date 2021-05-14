Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.83 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $181.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.30 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $740.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $746.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $777.86 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

