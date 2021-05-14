Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

