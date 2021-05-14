Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.