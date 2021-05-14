Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $138.09 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.