Zacks: Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post $157.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.32 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $729.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

