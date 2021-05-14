Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,197. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.