Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

May 14th, 2021


Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after buying an additional 268,999 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

