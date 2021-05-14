Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

