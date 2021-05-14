Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

NYSE RL opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.23, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

