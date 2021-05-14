Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Veritiv has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

