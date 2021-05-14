Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,320,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,776. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

