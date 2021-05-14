Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post $55.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.88 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $221.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.64 million to $225.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $306.29 million, with estimates ranging from $250.93 million to $351.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of ACB opened at $7.32 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

