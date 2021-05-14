Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $159.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,739,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.