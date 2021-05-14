Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,867. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

