Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.87. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

