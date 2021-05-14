Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.83. Edison International reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

