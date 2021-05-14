Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Employers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Employers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.88 on Friday. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

