Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ENI stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ENI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ENI by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

