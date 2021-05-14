Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.21. Enova International reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $350,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,911 shares of company stock worth $2,558,426. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

