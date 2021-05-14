Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 111,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $580.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

