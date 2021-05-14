Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $663.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.58 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

