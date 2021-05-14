Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $475.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $489.23 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $1,010,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.