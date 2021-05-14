Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post $93.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.92 million to $94.90 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $395.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.43 million to $396.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.38 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

